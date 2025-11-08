Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

CALX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,075. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,434,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 91.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

