Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after buying an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

