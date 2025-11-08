CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CV. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CapsoVision Price Performance

Shares of CV opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50. CapsoVision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About CapsoVision

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Stories

