Baer Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.3% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

