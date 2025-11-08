Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.06 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

