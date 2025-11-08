Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2,736.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 297,288 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 395,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

