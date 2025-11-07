Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 13,000 Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.46 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

