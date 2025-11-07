Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.37 and traded as high as GBX 18.30. Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 18.20, with a volume of 5,220 shares traded.

Steppe Cement Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.