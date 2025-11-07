Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.8464. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.9175, with a volume of 29,887 shares trading hands.
Eutelsat Group Trading Up 0.9%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
