XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 and traded as low as GBX 333.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 338.50, with a volume of 11,286,756 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 459 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.67.

The company has a market cap of £689.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Martin Sutherland purchased 11,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £39,054.30. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

