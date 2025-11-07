accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.74 and traded as low as GBX 346. accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 346, with a volume of 183,416 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on accesso Technology Group from GBX 700 to GBX 575 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.74. The company has a market capitalization of £133.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

