Atria Investments Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,497 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.