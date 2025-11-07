Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 454.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,492 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.97% of Cousins Properties worth $48,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,886,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,735,000 after purchasing an additional 951,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 665,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $18,057,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

