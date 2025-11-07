Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NSSC FY2026 Earnings

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NAPCO Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NAPCO Security Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,465. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

