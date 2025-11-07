Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Unisys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 486,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,270. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Unisys has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unisys from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Unisys by 56.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

