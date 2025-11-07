Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plexus

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

PLXS stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,016,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plexus by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 120.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,459. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,497. The trade was a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,935 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

