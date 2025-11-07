National Australia Bank Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.85 (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.
About National Australia Bank
