National Australia Bank Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.85 (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

