Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,192. The company has a market capitalization of $397.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.02). The business had revenue of $396.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

ULH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

