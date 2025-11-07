Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HRTX FY2026 Earnings

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.30. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.