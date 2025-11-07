Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$141.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.9 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE ARLO traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 1,058,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $332,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,762,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,481.06. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $155,815.29. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 669,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,698.24. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,405 shares of company stock worth $15,764,818. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

