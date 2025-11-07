Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 1,708,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 69.68%.The firm had revenue of $119.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,067,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,102,669.76. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,062.30. The trade was a 17.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,797,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,119. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.1% during the third quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.