CRVS FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRVS. Barclays assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 434,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

