1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.43 and traded as low as GBX 48. 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 49.76, with a volume of 403,248 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of 1Spatial in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.

1Spatial Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.39.

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1Spatial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Spatial Plc will post 2.5783133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

