S&T Bank PA Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 218.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polaris by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 391,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.13%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

