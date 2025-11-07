Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $187.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

