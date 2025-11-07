Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $71.9490. Approximately 141,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 799,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newegg Commerce has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.72 per share, with a total value of $1,163,543.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,511,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,683,543.92. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

