American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $572.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.690-1.72 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AHR stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -454.55%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

