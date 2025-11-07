Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

Evergy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.56. 3,341,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

