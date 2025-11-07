Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Middleby also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.990-9.140 EPS.

MIDD traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. Middleby has a 52-week low of $114.57 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.30. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Middleby by 14.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Middleby by 67.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

