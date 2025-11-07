Head to Head Comparison: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR)

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Mackenzie Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mackenzie Realty Capital and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackenzie Realty Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Mackenzie Realty Capital.

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and InvenTrust Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackenzie Realty Capital $22.06 million 0.39 -$25.92 million ($14.70) -0.33 InvenTrust Properties $273.97 million 7.73 $13.66 million $1.53 17.84

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mackenzie Realty Capital. Mackenzie Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mackenzie Realty Capital and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackenzie Realty Capital N/A -18.83% -7.96% InvenTrust Properties 40.46% 6.65% 4.44%

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Mackenzie Realty Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc. is based in ORINDA, Calif.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

