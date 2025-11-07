Neil Hunt Sells 2,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Neil Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Roku Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,231. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.07, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
