Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 29,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.46. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asahi Kasei presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

