Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.26 and last traded at $141.40. Approximately 33,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 149,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

