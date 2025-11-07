Comparing FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) & Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qfin and FuelPositive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qfin $2.35 billion 1.36 $858.21 million $7.08 3.19 FuelPositive N/A N/A -$14.05 million ($0.01) -4.15

Analyst Recommendations

Qfin has higher revenue and earnings than FuelPositive. FuelPositive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qfin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qfin and FuelPositive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qfin 1 1 3 0 2.40 FuelPositive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Qfin currently has a consensus price target of $51.73, suggesting a potential upside of 129.11%. Given Qfin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qfin is more favorable than FuelPositive.

Profitability

This table compares Qfin and FuelPositive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qfin 38.66% 30.74% 13.78% FuelPositive N/A -54.47% -44.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Qfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Qfin has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelPositive has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qfin beats FuelPositive on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

