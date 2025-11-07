Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, Zacks reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,432. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

