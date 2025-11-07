Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.48 EPS

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by $2.48, Zacks reports.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

TPST stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,216. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPST shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

