Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Stagwell Stock Up 16.8%

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,286,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STGW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stagwell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 20.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 311.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.