QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:QNST traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 866,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
