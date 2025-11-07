Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.600-30.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.7 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 7.8%

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $60.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $834.59. 1,748,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $756.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $851.86.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.