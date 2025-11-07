2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.99. 9,437,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,128,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

