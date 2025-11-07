Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Barloworld Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

