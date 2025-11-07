Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.36, but opened at $169.76. Christian Dior S.E. shares last traded at $157.42, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

