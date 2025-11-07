United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Releases Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Homes Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 382,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $78.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Homes Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

