InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 525,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 96,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

