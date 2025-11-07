Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Synaptics updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.300 EPS.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.