Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.31. Approximately 1,648,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 655,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of £9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

