Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issues Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Up 3.6%

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.77. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

