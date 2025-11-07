Luke Evnin Sells 30,774 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $37,544.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,822,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,353.62. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $42,285.87.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $133,538.70.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Luke Evnin sold 44,327 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $72,696.28.

On Monday, October 27th, Luke Evnin sold 46,664 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $80,262.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 647,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,846. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOWL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

