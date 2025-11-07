Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Sells 4,089 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 4,089 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $797,068.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,315,692.72. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total value of $2,633,769.63.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $3,609,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $4,123,800.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $4,701,960.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $3,425,800.00.

Reddit Trading Down 6.5%

NYSE:RDDT traded down $12.76 on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 4,897,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,364. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm's revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Reddit by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

