Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Evaxion A/S Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 300,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Evaxion A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVAX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evaxion A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

